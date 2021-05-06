Rescue effort underway after wall collapses on worker at construction site in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to reach a worker after a wall collapse at a home that is under construction in Newton on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the construction site on Winchester Street and could be seen trying to reach the worker.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)