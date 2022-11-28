LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a water main break in Lowell that flooded the streets Monday, with officials rescuing people from homes.

Local roadways, including Race and Moody streets, were completely flooded. Firefighters were seen traveling by inflatable boat, rescuing people and what appeared to be pets from houses.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)