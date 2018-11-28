DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan rescued a pair of six-month-old cats after a man abandoned them in a box on a busy street in Dedham last weekend, the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Boston said.

The Good Samaritan was driving along High Street when they witnessed a man standing in front of a box along the road, according to the ARL.

The driver pulled over, prompting the man in his 30s or 40s to drive away in an SUV similar to a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CRV.

The Good Samaritan found the cats, named Arnold and Helga, inside the box and and brought them to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption.

The ARL conducted a medical evaluation on both cats and found that Helga suffered from a broken leg and a rabbit nail in her tail.

They added that the cats, who were not microchipped, were both dirty but in good health overall.

Arnold and Helga will continue to be monitored and undergo medical treatment as the ARL searches for potential loving homes in time for the holidays.

Anyone with information on the man who abandoned the cats is asked to call ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170.

