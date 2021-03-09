Rescue pact features $1 billion in Mass. transit aid, $2.7 billion for education

With the U.S. House now eyeing a Wednesday vote on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, the newest estimates of relief funding in the bill for Massachusetts suggest the state could be in line for more than $1.039 billion in transit assistance and $2.68 billion in total education aid.

The latest projections are based on the Senate version of the bill that passed on a party-line vote Saturday and must be approved again by the House before President Joe Biden can sign the first major legislative victory for the White House.

The more than $3.7 billion for education and transportation is on top of the $8.1 billion that state and local governments can expect in direct aid from the bill titled the American Rescue Act, including $4.513 billion for state government and $3.415 billion for cities and towns.

That estimate is up slightly from earlier House Committee on Oversight and Reform projections due to the additional $10 billion coronavirus capital project funding added by the Senate that will send an estimated $174 million to Massachusetts.

Senate Democrats, according to figures shared by U.S. Sen. Edward Markey’s office, also project that Massachusetts will receive more than $1.039 billion from the $30.5 billion authorized for transit agency relief.

The aid includes $907,067,020 for Boston, of which 98 percent will be funneled through the state, and $18,914,270 for Springfield and $6,137,678 for Worcester.

The state will take initial control of 85 percent of Springfield’s funding and 90 percent of Worcester’s aid, according to officials.

Other estimated allocations for regional transit authorities include $97,285,670 for Barnstable, $9,151,161 for Leominster and Fitchburg, $257,082 for New Bedford, and $369,240 for Pittsfield.

On the education front, the Library of Congress estimates that K-12 education in Massachusetts will receive $1.8 billion in new support from the $170 billion earmarked in the bill, while higher education is in line to receive $825 million and Gov. Charlie Baker will receive $27 million to share with private schools.

While much of this money is earmarked for specific purposes, Democratic leaders at the State House have indicated they want to play a more active role in deciding how Massachusetts spends the billions in general government aid included in this round of federal relief.

