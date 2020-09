HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of rescue workers saved a horse stuck in a mud pit in Hanson Tuesday officials said.

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team responded to reports of a horse buried in the mud Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the team has a group of trained animal rescue specialists.

The team ultimately freed Libby, a 13-year-old horse.

