BREWSTER, MA (WHDH) - A rescue team on the Cape saved part of a pod of dolphins.

International Fund for Animal Welfare’s Marine Mammal Rescue and Research team responded to a report of dolphins swimming close to shore off Brewster.

Upon arrival, three of the dolphins had stranded on shore.

The team transported the dolphins to their medical trailer for an assessment.

They found the mammals to be in good condition for release into deeper waters off West Dennis Beach.

