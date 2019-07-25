Rescue teams search for missing Appalachian Trail hiker

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police troopers and rescue crews are searching for a 15-year-old Montreal boy who went missing while hiking the Appalachian Trail in Killington.

Police say friends of Shamuel Rabinowitz reported him missing about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

He had been hiking with a large group of friends near the Cooper Lodge in Killington. His last reported contact with his friends was at about 7:30 p.m.

Search crews, which include New England K-9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, the U.S. Forest Service, Green Mountain Club, and the Vermont National Guard, have been working along hiking trails and corridors near Rabinowitz’s last contact with his friends.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)