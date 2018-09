Rescue operations are underway in India after a bridge collapsed Tuesday.

Officials say at least one person was killed and 19 others injured when the bridge came crashing down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It came after days of heavy rains.

A tunnel is being dug by rescue workers to look for people trapped in the rubble.

