NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue operations in Newburyport are set to enter day two Thursday as state police and the U.S. Coast Guard search for a man last seen clinging to the side of a boat in the Merrimack River Wednesday.

Police said a witness reported the man in the water at around 8 a.m.; that boat was later found adrift.

Emergency responders from across the region searched the water for hours using a grid search and high-tech sonar scanners alongside drones and helicopters to try and locate the missing man.

They suspended rescue operations late Wednesday after searching for hours. They will resume their mission Thursday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)