Rescued owl attends day shift roll call at Middleborough police station

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Middleborough Police Department had an unexpected visitor for their day shift roll call on Thursday.

An owl that was rescued from the side of the road with a broken wing attended the meeting while waiting for the department’s animal control officer to pick it up.

The department shared photos of the “wise guy” recovering in a cardboard box.

