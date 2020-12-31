CANAAN, N.H. (AP) — Police officers and firefighters came to the aid of two ice skaters who had fallen through the ice near the middle of a lake and were in the water for about 30 minutes Wednesday.

A police officer saw the skaters on Canaan Street Lake at about 10:30 a.m., then noticed that they had fallen through the ice. He started a full water rescue response, with first responders traveling from Canaan, Lebanon, Hanover, and Hartford, Vermont. Temperatures were in the 20s.

They used rescue sleds and cold water survival suits to bring the skaters, both women, back to shore. The women were taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia. They are expected to make a full recovery, Canaan Fire Chief William Bellion and Police Chief Samuel Frank said in a news release.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)