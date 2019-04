Rescue crews were able to pull a person from the water off the coast of Eastham Sunday afternoon.

Police used a helicopter to find the person drifting near Nauset Lighthouse and take them to safety around 1:30 p.m.

There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.

