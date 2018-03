SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Rescuers responded to a house fire in Springfield on Thursday.

Police said the fire happened on Riverton Road early Thursday morning.

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There is no word on their current condition.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

