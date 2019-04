SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching the waters for a possible missing person in Saugus.

Rescuers arrived at Spring Pond Saturday evening to search for a possible missing person.

This person’s identity has not yet been released.

Cambridge fire crews are assisting with the search.

Large emergency response in Saugus as crews search for a possible missing person in Spring Pond. #7News pic.twitter.com/w0sgoPmF1D — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) April 14, 2019