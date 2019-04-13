Rescuers searching Saugus pond after adrift kayak found

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching the waters after an unmanned, adrift kayak was found, officials said.

Rescuers arrived at Spring Pond Saturday around 8 p.m. to search for a possible missing person after a small green kayak was found overturned and adrift in the shallow waters.

Firefighters are searching the surface of the pond.

They are hoping to avoid using a dive team which may kick more dirt in already murky and hard to see conditions.

Cambridge fire crews are assisting with the search.

