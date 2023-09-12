A state of emergency has been declared in Leominster and a flash flood emergency is in place for the surrounding area as heavy rains continue to batter the region.

The flash flood emergency as of around 9 p.m. included Leominster, Fitchburg, Lunenburg, Princeton and Sterling. A larger swath of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire was included under a series of flash flood warnings.

Rescues were underway in several spots Monday night and officials said they were in the process of rushing mutual aid from neighboring communities and state agencies into hard hit areas.

“Do not venture out,” said Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella in a message on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. “It is not safe.”

In a subsequent Facebook Live video, Mazzarella shared a view from a parking lot near the Leominster police station which he said had been flooded since around 4:30 p.m.

“Every crew is out here,” Mazzarella said, adding “We’ve called in everybody.”

Mazzarella further urged community members to stay off the roads and said some buildings in the area had eight feet of water in them around 7:45 p.m.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Leominster mayor describes rescues, mutual aid response

Mazzarella spoke with 7NEWS, saying heavy rain started falling around 4:15 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., Mazzarella said there was no place for the water to go and many streets were blocked.

“People are trying to get off the highway,” he said. “But our streets are flooded.”

In addition to Department of Public Works crews, police officers and firefighters, Mazzarella said city officials had called for help from neighboring communities as well as state authorities.

“We just need bodies at this particular point,” he said.

As officials called for help, though, Mazzarella said the city would need to keep its roads clear.

“We’ve called in for mutual aid,” he said. “We can’t get them here if our roads are blocked because people can’t get through large puddle areas.”

“Stay out of Leominster tonight,” Mazzarella continued.

Mazzarella said downtown Leominster had been hit hard by flooding. Elsewhere, Mazzarella said severe flooding was taking place along the Nashua River and the Monoosnoc Brook.

Near the Monoosnoc Brook, between Water Street and Mechanic Street, Mazzarella said a building had begun to partially collapse. Firefighters were on scene at the building around 9 p.m. working to make sure no one was inside.

Flooding trapped some people in cars in parts of Leominster, requiring rescues, according to Mazzarella.

Off Central Street, a trailer park inhabited largely by elderly people was “flooded out,” prompting evacuations, Mazzarella said.

At 100 Main Street, Mazzarella said a high rise home for senior citizens lost power around 8 p.m. Mazzarella said the building might need to be evacuated if crews can’t get power restored.

As crews contend with the effects of flooding, Leominster Public Schools Superintendent Paula Deacon announced Monday night that city schools will be closed on Tuesday.

“Please stay safe,” Deacon said.

Flooding prompts road closures, canceled trains

The state Department of Transportation in a statement said various state roads were closed as of around 7:50 p.m. including Route 2 in Leominster, Route 1A in Attleboro and Exit 51 from I-90 Eastbound in Chicopee due to flooding.

Several MBTA Commuter Rail trains were canceled, delayed or terminated early on both the Fitchburg and Providence lines beginning around 7 p.m., according to posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Boston, Monday night’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park was postponed “due to a forecast for continued rain showers in the Fenway area this evening,” the Red Sox announced.

The game has since been rescheduled to take place as the first half of a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 1:35 p.m.

In North Attleboro, where heavy rain caused more flash flooding, the town’s emergency operations team in a message asked community members to “please stay off of the roads and shelter in place until further notice.”

Rain expected to linger in some spots for several hours

The flash flood emergency for Leominster, Fitchburg and surrounding communities is scheduled to remain in effect until 10:30 p.m.

Flash flood warnings in the surrounding area and elsewhere in southern New England are expected to remain in place in some spots until as late as 11:15 p.m.

Flash flood emergencies are rare, with the last one in Massachusetts being declared in 2020 for the Norwood area.

Radar estimates around 9 p.m. Monday showed anywhere from six to nine inches of rain over the past several hours near Leominster, which has already been hit hard by numerous rounds of rainy weather this summer.

Further south, another stretch of communities along the Massachusetts/Rhode Island border north of Providence had received well over seven inches of rain in recent hours before 9 p.m., according to radar estimates.

Showers and some downpours are expected to linger in some spots for several hours before winding down closer to midnight.

Some spotty showers are expected to make their way across the region on Tuesday, though they are expected to be less intense and more fast-moving than rain on Monday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.