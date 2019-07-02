Research firm pays $750,000 to Mass. for failing to pay law enforcement agencies

A giant research firm is paying $750,000 to Massachusetts as part of a multi-million-dollar settlement for knowingly keeping fees from law enforcement agencies, Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office announced.

The $5.8 million multi-state lawsuit against LexisNexis followed a whistleblower complaint from a former employee filed in Massachusetts. The employee will get $1.1 million out of the settlement.

As part of its business research and risk management services, LexisNexis obtains car crash reports from local law enforcement and then sells those reports for use in claims adjustments.

In Massachusetts, 154 law enforcement agencies signed contracts with LexisNexis where the company agreed to pay each agency a fee for each accident report it sold. But the lawsuit revealed LexisNexis paid the agencies a fee for the first time one of their reports was sold, but did not pay them for each subsequent sale.

Under the terms of the settlement, LexisNexis will discontinue resale agreements with law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts. Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Tennessee also joined the lawsuit.

