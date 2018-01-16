(WHDH) — Your car could be monitoring your moves on the road.

According to ABI Research, around 78 million cars have tracking technology that gathers information, including how fast you drive, where you like to eat and even how much you weigh.

Automakers say they collect the data only with the driver’s permission, but that is often buried in lengthy service agreements.

They say the information is used to improve vehicle safety and to help save lives.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)