Researchers: 2 hair products linked to higher rates of breast cancer

A recent study has found that women who use permanent hair dye and chemical straighteners had a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

Researchers found women who use the products every eight weeks or more have a 60 percent higher risk of breast cancer compared to non-users.

Black women who used permanent dye had a 45 percent higher risk.

Scientists said more research needs to be done on the connection.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)