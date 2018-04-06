CONCORD, MA (WHDH) — Researchers looking to conserve Walden Pond are asking swimmers to stop urinating in the water.

They said a study of the sediment at the bottom of the pond found increased chemical deposits.

The chemical deposits were phosphorus, which is found in human urine. This stimulates the growth of plant life.

Researchers hope the findings will help step up conservation efforts.

