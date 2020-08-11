BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at Boston University say results from a recent CTE study shows accuracy in how the chronic brain disease progresses in four stages.

The research revealed definite links between CTE and dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, according to Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology at VA Boston Healthcare System and director of the BU CTE Center.

The goal is to use this research to eventually develop treatment protocols for patients.

“We have such a road map that we can follow that will guide us in patient care, guide us in developing treatments and I think we feel very secure that we understand how this disease works in the brain,” McKee said.

Researchers studied 350 brains donated for this study, which began in 2013.

