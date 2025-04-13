BOSTON (WHDH) - Some talented researchers at Mass General Brigham are gaining ground in the fight against Alzheimer’s through a new approach that manipulates molecules and has shown promise in treating the disease.

So far, it’s only been tested in mice. But the results have researchers hopeful for what the future may hold.

Strong evidence shows removing a certain molecule in the brain’s immune cells could help treat the disease and possibly point toward a cure. The molecule is called Tim-3.

“This molecule was actually identified in my lab about 20 years ago,” said Dr. Vijay Kuchroo.

It keeps the nervous system in check but has proven to promote the acceleration of Alzheimer’s. Studies in mice have shown that removing the molecule with an antibody has shown their memories improved and symptoms diminished.

One doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital believes he can target the molecule in humans with antibodies already being used in cancer treatment.

“It is already in clinical trials in cancer patients with the antibody and we are seeing if we can use those antibodies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease … the only issue is how we get them to go into the brain,” Kuchroo said.

Utilizing new technology and approaches, researchers hope to take a big step toward treating the disease.

They hope to begin clinical trials in 3 to 4 years.

