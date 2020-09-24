Researchers at Mass. General Hospital say blood test could provide key clue for COVID-19 treatment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital say a routine blood test may provide a key clue in determining how seriously a patient could be affected by COVID-19.

The study found that patients with a variation in the size of red blood cells have a higher risk of dying.

“We think it provides additional information beyond what you get from finding out what someone’s comorbidities are as well as some other blood tests that have been shown to be risk factors for poor outcomes,” MGH Pathologist Dr. John Higgins said.

He said a biomarker like this is important information for doctors to have when deciding whether or not to use aggressive COVID-19 treatments.

