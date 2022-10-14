PALO ALTO, Calif. (WHDH) — Researchers at Stanford University in California are testing new robotic boots that are designed to help people walk faster while also preserving energy.

Scholars said the device is personalized and has a motor that works with calf muscles to give an extra push while walking.

“Walking with the exoskeletons quite literally like you have an extra spring in your step, essentially every time my foot is about to lift off the ground I can feel the exoskeletons give me a little push up and forward, just really making that next step so much easier,” said Stanford University student Ava Lakmazaheri.

The team said the new device was designed for people who need mobility assistance such as older adults or people with muscle weakness.

