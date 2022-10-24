When it comes to nap time, some children drop the need for a midday snooze sooner than others and according to new research, growing older might not be the deciding factor.

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst said a child’s transition away from regular napping may have more to do with their brain’s development than age.

In a paper published on Monday, Oct. 24, sleep scientists outlined a new theory about why kids transition out of their need for regular naps.

They said sleep helps younger children file away their memories and what they learned during the day, and can also be critical for processing emotions. However, the new research highlighted that once a child’s brain has matured enough, they are able to process memories without needing as much sleep.

“Once we understand why children nap and when they nap, we can then better guide parents and caregivers and preschool teachers in terms of how long should that kid nap, what kind of cues should I look for for when they’re truly ready to be done napping as opposed to kids can also just be defiant about nap time,” said Dr. Rebecca Spencer.

Experts also said how long your child nap does not indicate issues with development. When it comes to naps, they say every kid is different.

