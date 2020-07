BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have designed a new face maks that they believe to be just as effective as the N95 mask.

Users can easily sterilize the reusable silicone version.

The new mask was created in response to the nationwide N95 shortage.

