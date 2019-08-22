Researchers get look at Titanic for first time in 14 years, note that it’s deteriorating

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Titanic is deteriorating after researchers were able to get a look at the ship for the first time in 14 years.

This August marked that recent manned expedition.

Ocean explorer and researcher Victor Vescovo said, “First impressions, it is big, it is a big wreck, I wasn’t fully ready for how large it was.”

Now we are seeing the first-ever 4K images from the historic wreck on an eye-opening dive.

“The most amazing moment came when I was going along the side of the titanic and the bright lights of the submersible the first time when they reflected off a portal and came right back,” Vescovo said. “It was like the ship was winking at me.”

Scientists are painting a grim picture of its future saying the wreck is going to deteriorate over time.

Scientist Lori Johnson says, “It’s a natural process, it’s a group of bacteria community that are working symbiotically to eat if you will the iron, the manganese, the sulfur that makes up the steel.”

The Titanic has been lying at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage more than 100 years ago.

More than 1,500 people died in that crash and only about 700 survived.

Researchers say visibility is poor on the ocean floor, so they tried to keep their distance from the ship due to its fragile condition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)