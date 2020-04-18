Researchers investigating whether dogs can sniff out coronavirus

Researchers in Britain are investigating whether specially-trained dogs could help sniff out the coronavirus.

They recently discovered the dogs can detect malaria infections in humans, and want to see if that can be applied to the virus.

The researchers said the dogs would not replace tradition coronavirus tests, but could be used when those tests are in short supply.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)