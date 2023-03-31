A team of local researchers is keeping a close eye on the dozens of endangered Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay to keep them safe from collisions with boaters and entanglements.

Sky7HD was flying over the bay on Friday and spotted a pod of dozens of whales.

Also hovering over the whales was a team from the Center for Coastal Studies.

Of the number of whales, Scott Landry said, “Our aerial survey team was just up recently and last I heard they were up to 40 individuals, but they still hadn’t seen the whole bay, so likely a lot more.”

And with less than 340 Right Whales left, experts are keeping a close eye on the ones here.

On Wednesday, a whale became entangled on hundreds of feet of fishing rope. The team removed about 200 feet of fishing gear from her entanglement, Landry said.

Now the bay is being patrolled to prevent boats from getting too close or going too fast.

The entangled whale will remain monitored in the hopes of being fully freed.