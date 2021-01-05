Researchers look to vitamin D in battle against COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-based researchers are looking for people to enroll in a new clinical trial that will evaluate whether vitamin D supplements can be an effective tool in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vitamin D for COVID-19 study will look to determine whether vitamin D supplements can reduce the severity of coronavirus symptoms and lessen the chances of becoming infected, according to VIVID.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital is looking for people over the age of 30 who have received a recent positive test result and had onset of their symptoms within the past five days.

Those who participate in the study will be asked to take the vitamin D or placebo study capsules every day for 28 days, provide two at-home blood samples by fingerprick, and complete brief online surveys.

“Both observational studies and randomized trials suggest that vitamin D may reduce the risk of respiratory tract infections in both adults and children, researchers said. “The potential role of vitamin D to protect against infection by the novel coronavirus that leads to COVID-19 is promising but unknown.”

Interested in participating in the study? Click here to fill out an eligibility screening form.

