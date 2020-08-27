(WHDH) — Researchers recently recorded video of a great white shark swimming in the water off the coast of Cape Cod.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries spotted the shark and captured the stunning video, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

This particular shark is named after a young boy named Danny Sheehan, who in January 2017 was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and leptomeningeal disease, cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid.

The conservancy is asking the public to send positive thoughts and prayers to Danny as he continues to battle cancer.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)