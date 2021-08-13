(WHDH) — Researchers are warning beachgoers of a great white shark that has made its way up to the waters off the coast of southern Maine.

Tuck, an 8-foot male shark, pinged Friday morning around 4:20 a.m. in Seal Cove just north of Richmond Island, according to OCEARCH.

“Tuck is tight to the beach in South Maine, be advised,” the data-centric organization said in a tweet.

The shark pinged off the coast of Hampton, New Hampshire, earlier this week.

Tracking data shows that Tuck started his journey north on Aug. 4 when his tracking device pinged south of Monomoy Island in Chatham, Massachusetts.

