The Steamship Authority announced Wednesday that it is once again making and changing travel reservations at all five terminal locations as a ransomware attack continues to impact service.

The terminals are only making reservations for islander preferred spaces, which are available to seasonal and full-time island residents only, and for travel related to medical appointments, the SSA said.

All other new reservations or changes to existing reservations for either vehicles or passengers on the fast ferry should be made by calling the Mashpee Reservation Office at 508-477-8600, the SSA added.

The office is currently accepting reservations for travel through June 16 and has extended its hours through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The SSA is continuing to honor existing reservations at terminals, and rescheduling and cancellation fees are being waived.

Scheduled trips to and from the islands continue to operate as scheduled; although, some delays in the ticketing process may occur.

Some credit card access is now available at terminals and parking lots, but the use of cash helps speed the process of completing the transaction, the SSA said.

The Steamship Authority is continuing to work with local, state and federal officials to address the June 2 ransomware incident.

