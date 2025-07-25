MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A resident and three firefighters suffered injuries when a fire broke out in a home in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday evening, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 132 Alsace St. around 5 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the second and third-floor porches of the building, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

One occupant was found with burn injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital and later to Brigham & Women’s in Boston.

Three firefighters suffered minor hand injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials on the third-floor porch.

