MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A resident and three firefighters suffered injuries when a fire broke out in a home in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday evening, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 132 Alsace St. around 5 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the second and third-floor porches of the building, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

One occupant was found with burn injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital and later to Brigham & Women’s in Boston.

Three firefighters suffered minor hand injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials on the third-floor porch.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox