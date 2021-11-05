ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident and six cats were rescued from a house fire in Ashby early Thursday morning.

Officer Dylan Denis responding to a reported fire at 131 West Road just after 12:30 a.m. saw a male resident in a third-floor window of the home with heavy smoke coming from behind him, according to Police Chief Fred Alden and Fire Chief Michael Bussell.

The remaining residents had already evacuated the house.

Denis went into the home and made his way toward the third floor but was forced to exit due to heavy smoke and flames, Alden and Bussell said.

As he exited the house, firefighters arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the resident by using a ladder.

Denis entered the home again after reportedly seeing a resident go inside in an attempt to locate six cats and retrieve a baby crib.

He helped the resident retrieve the crib and the two exited the home together before Denis went to a neighboring building to evacuate residents out of an abundance of caution, Alden and Bussell said.

He then transported the male who had been rescued from the third floor to a relative’s home as firefighters continued to fight the flames.

Denis returned afterward to provide support to the residents who were still at the scene.

Firefighters located all six cats and got them to safety.

The house was determined to be uninhabitable and the American Red Cross responded to provide support for the affected residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

