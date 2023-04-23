WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire in Wareham burned for an hour around midnight Sunday morning on Atlantic Avenue, a Wareham Fire Department spokesperson said.

The resident of the home was evacuated safely, and their cat was also found unharmed. Officials said wind allowed the fire to spread, and firefighters remained at the site to continue “wetting down hot spots.”

The cause of the fire is unsuspicious and under investigation.

