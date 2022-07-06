CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident and firefighter have been hurt during a Cambridge fire rescue early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters had to rescue the resident from the third floor of an apartment building on River Street using a ladder. The resident was then taken to the hospital. A firefighter was also injured during that rescue.

Both the injured resident and firefighter are expected to be OK.

The fire has been put out by firefighters.

Grant Holliston, who lives on the second floor of the apartment building with his roommate, said he smelled smoke early Wednesday morning and thought it was burnt toast at first, but then quickly noticed a fire behind the dishwasher.

“I was really just trying to find some way to put it out and then once we realized we couldn’t find a fire extinguisher and there wasn’t going to be any way to snuff it out or anything like that we just started thinking about all the things we needed to get out of the house before the smoke took over,” said Holliston.

Holliston said he and his roommate were able to safely leave the building and are headed to a hotel.

The American Red Cross was on the scene Wednesday morning helping the other residents to figure out their next steps after safely escaping the fire.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

