METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of bobcats was spotted near a neighborhood in Methuen Tuesday.

The three baby bobcats were caught on camera getting playful with each other with their mom close by on Olympic Village Drive.

Eventually, the family wanders back into the trees the way they came.

