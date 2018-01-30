Resident charged after body of missing person found in Worcester home

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police made an arrest Monday night after locating the body of a man inside a Worcester home.

Authorities said they made the discovery on Valley Hill Drive.

The man appears to be missing person Justin Ramos, according to information released Tuesday in court.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Police said 32-year-old Xavier Broughton, a resident of the home, was placed under arrest for disinterment of a human body – digging up a body – and misleading a police investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

