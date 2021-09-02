MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm blaze that ripped through a home in Maynard on Thursday evening and left a resident dead and three firefighters hospitalized.

Crews responding to a reported fire at a house on Park Street around 4:10 p.m. found flames coming from the home. The name of the person who died in the fire has not been released.

Three firefighters were hospitalized and are expected to recover, according to a Department of Fire Services spokesperson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

