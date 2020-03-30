Resident, employee at Needham nursing home test positive for coronavirus

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident and employee of a Needham nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Monday, but other residents are not being moved.

An 88-year-old resident of Briarwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center tested positive for the virus on Friday, according to a facility spokesperson. The resident has been returned to Briarwood and is receiving care.

A staff member has also tested positive and other employees in contact with them have self-quarantined, the spokesperson said.

No other residents have tested positive and residents are not being moved out of the facility.

