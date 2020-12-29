BOSTON (WHDH) - One resident was hospitalized after a house in Mattapan caught on fire Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 140 Savannah Ave. around 5:20 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the one-story building.

Boston EMS transported one person to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The fire left behind about $150,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

