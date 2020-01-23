Resident hospitalized with burn injuries following garage fire in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized with burn injuries after a garage went up in flames in Hanover on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 67 Sequoya Lane just after 5 p.m. found large flames coming from an attached two-car garage.

A resident who suffered burns and possible smoke inhalation was transported to a local hospital, according to the Hanover Fire Department.

Crews contained the blaze to the garage.

The fire caused about $150,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

