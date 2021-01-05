NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident was hospitalized with smoke inhalation following a house fire in Norwell on Monday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 894 Main St. found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home, according to Norwell Fire and Emergency Management.

One resident was taken to the hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews responded to a house fire last night at 894 Main Street. Upon arrival crews assigned to Norwell Central Station found heavy smoke coming from the 2nd floor. One resident was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.@HanoverFire @RocklandFire @Marshfield_Fire @SFDLocal1464 pic.twitter.com/qS1aXgYHxA — Norwell Fire and Emergency Management (@norwell_fire) January 5, 2021

