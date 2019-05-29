Resident injured, 2 officers treated after 3-alarm Bourne blaze

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and at least one resident was taken to the hospital after a three-alarm fire broke out at a condominium in Bourne Tuesday night.

The officers who were first on scene around 8:30 p.m. forced their way into the Sandwich Road building to rescue the people inside.

Neighbor Chris Ditalia noticed the officers running towards the building and did his best to help them.

“I happen to see an officer run into the building with no protection on his face, so I took my sweatshirt off and gave it to him so he could run in,” he said.

The smoke and flames began to become too fierce, forcing the officers back out of the home.

That’s when neighborhoods provided them with a ladder so they could continue their rescue mission on the second floor.

“We tried to help until the firefighters came and as soon as they came we stepped back,” Ditalia said. “We did help get the ladder up to the window.”

Eight out of 11 residents made it out of the condominium safely.

One resident was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other residents were believed to be at work, according to fire officials.

Two police officers suffering from smoke inhalation were treated and released at the scene.

Fire officials say they believe flames broke out on the first floor before moving up to the second floor and attic.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

