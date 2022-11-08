RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire in Raynham, officials said Tuesday.

In the afternoon at 12:36 p.m. crews responded to a call of a house fire on Center Street, where smoke and flames were visible on the first and second floors.

There were no injuries reported. Though a resident had been home at the time, they were able to escape safely with eight dogs. A ninth dog was rescued by responders when they arrived.

Fire Departments from Taunton, Bridgewater, and Easton have all responded to provide mutual aid on the scene, as well as Brewster Ambulance.

Center Street is closed to traffic as crews remain on scene to battle the fire.

