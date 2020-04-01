Resident of Chelsea Soldiers’ Home dies after contracting coronavirus

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home who contracted the coronavirus has died. This comes after 13 recent deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home — at least six of which have been linked to the deadly virus.

A spokesperson for the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home confirmed that as of Tuesday afternoon, four residents and five staff members have been tested for COVID-19.

Two residents tested positive and one of them has died, the spokesperson continued. A third resident tested negative and one test result is still pending.

As for the staff members, two tested positive, one tested negative, and two test results are still pending.

“Protecting the health of our veteran residents, and our staff, is the single most important part of the work of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home,” the healthcare complex said in a statement. “COVID-19 cases in the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home are being isolated, closely monitored, and tracked daily, and we are deeply saddened to report today that a resident of our community died of this infection.”

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home placed its superintendent on leave following the deaths of 13 residents.

Public health officials say 10 other veterans and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus at the Holyoke facility.

Gov. Charles Baker said in a press conference Tuesday that state officials would “get to the bottom” of these deaths.

