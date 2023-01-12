SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three.

“I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said Norm Goldman of the search for Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is behind bars in connection with her disappearance.

“It’s horrible,” Goldman said of the search for clues in a dumpster that was pulled from the housing complex where he lives — and where Brian Walshe’s mother also lives.

“I’ve only seen her by herself,” Goldman said of Walshe’s mother, who he said keeps to herself.

Walshe told investigators he had driven to Swampscott to visit his mother but got lost along the way.

Sources say several items, including a hacksaw and bloody cloths, were found in the dumpster. Sources also say the district attorney and other officials are anxiously awaiting the results of DNA tests on the items and bloody knife found in the basement of the couple’s home in Cohasset.

Goldman said he, too, is waiting for the DNA results to reveal more information about the investigation.

