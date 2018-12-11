WILKES-BARRE, Penn. (WHDH) — One Pennsylvania resident took a creative approach to draw attention to a major road hazard in her neighborhood.

A large sinkhole on Sturdevant Street in Wilkes-Barre remained exposed, so Marietta Spak decided to make the eyesore more festive.

“I was upstairs in the attic and I was looking for more Christmas decorations and I came upon the tree,” she told WNEP. “I thought that would look nice in the hole.”

Spak put the artificial tree inside the hole and placed ornaments and a star on it.

She says this was her attempt to keep drivers from hitting the hole and to alert the Department of Public Works of the safety issue.

“It can cause so many problems with these holes,” she said. “That’s not just a pothole, that is sinkage. And it’s starting to spider web.”

Eventually a plastic Santa Claus made it into the hole with the tree.

A paving company contracted by the city is expected to fix the sinkhole within the next few days.

