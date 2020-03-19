ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a resident seen waving from a second-floor window of a burning home in Attleboro early Thursday.

Crews responding to a reported house fire at 198 South Main St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the home and a man trapped on the second-floor, according to Fire Chief Scott Lachance.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to rescue the sole occupant without injury.

Three Attleboro firefighters were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Two have since been released and one remains at the hospital.

The fire was knocked down by 3:45 a.m.

“Crews reacted quickly and efficiently not only to extinguish this early morning blaze but to rescue the occupant of the home,” Lachance said. “We thank the numerous crews who responded for assistance to this three-alarm fire.”

The home sustained extensive damage and the resident has been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting him with finding temporary housing.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)